Party planned for Edith Voltz

Edith Voltz passed away November 13, 2020, and friends and family want to celebrate her by throwing a party in her honor! She would have loved that!

Please join organizers to celebrate the fabulous life of their beloved Oma, Mom, Aunt, and Friend. Bring pictures and memories and funny stories to share about Edith. All her children and grandchildren will be in attendance, and they would love to see friends of Edith’s.

An open house will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at American Legion Post 178, 631 W. Main St. in Van Wert.