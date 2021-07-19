Random Thoughts: ACME, MLB, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Changes to Major League baseball rules, college football and a new overtime format, the NBA Finals and fan behavior are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

ACME semifinals

No doubt Monday’s ACME state semifinal loss by Van Wert was a tough one, but it doesn’t take anything away from a fine season, which included a 19-3 and a nice tournament run that gave all important extra playing time to Van Wert’s returning players.

MLB changes

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implied last week that baseball will likely do away with the extra innings base runner rule and seven inning doubleheaders.

Translation: as it turns out, no one really likes either of these rules, so we’re going back to the old format. Manfred said these were designed only to be COVID-19 environment rules but I’m not sure if I’m completely buying that.

In any case, it looks like those two rule changes will be history in 2022.

College football

College football can’t get here fast enough.

One preseason publication (Athlon) has Ohio State ranked No. 4, while two others (Phil Steele, Lindy’s) have the Buckeyes ranked No. 5. Honestly, I’d be happy with a top five finish this year, especially given the fact that none of OSU’s quarterbacks have tossed a pass in college.

Yes, I know there’s a wealth of talent throughout the roster but it makes me nervous knowing none of the quarterbacks have any real collegiate experience.

On the other end of the spectrum, Lindy’s has Bowling Green ranked No. 127 out of 130 teams, Athlon has the Falcons at No. 128 and Phil Steele has BGSU ranked No. 130.

I don’t have any connection to Bowling Green but yikes, let’s hope those predictions are wrong.

Overtime

In case you haven’t heard, college football has new overtime rules this fall.

Starting with the second overtime, teams must attempt a two-point conversion after any touchdown. The previous rule was after three overtimes.

Starting with the third overtime, teams will run only two-point conversion attempts in alternating fashion until someone scores and the other does not. The previous rule started that format with the fifth overtime.

Interesting changes, we’ll see how it goes this fall.

NBA Finals

Outside of Wisconsin and Arizona I’m not sure how many people are paying attention to this year’s NBA Finals.\

I still like the idea of having two teams (Milwaukee and Phoenix) who haven’t been to the finals in ages playing for a championship. The kicker is it’s turned out to be an excellent series. Phoenix took the first two games and Milwaukee has won the last three. Game No. 6 is tonight in Milwaukee but something tells me the Suns will win and force Game No. 7.

Say what you will about the NBA but the playoffs have been pretty entertaining.

Final thought

There seems to be more cases of people getting ejected from stadiums and arenas due to disruptive behavior, i.e. throwing things at players, inappropriate language, etc.

With the fall sports season approaching, just remember – buying a ticket to a sporting event gives you a place to sit in the venue. It’s not a ticket to do or say whatever you want. No one likes being around “that” fan.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.