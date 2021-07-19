VWCT, Encore Theatre partner on musical

Independent staff and submitted information

Two local community theatres are collaborating to bring Motherhood, the Musical to Van Wert and Lima. Van Wert Civic Theatre and Amil Tellers-Encore Theatre are leveraging their resources to bring this comedy to both locations.

This show shares the humorous and loving journey of Amy, a soon-to-be first-time mom; Barb, an overworked, underpaid, stressed-out mother of five; Brooke, a lawyer who works too much and barely sees her kids; and Tasha, a single mom struggling to balance work, family, and a divorce.

VWCT will present the musical on September 23, 24, 25, 26, 30 and October 1, 2, and 3, while Encore performances are scheduled for October 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17.

Director Jerry Zimmerman and Music Director Dee Fisher intend to use the same actresses for all 14 performances but will consider double casting to accommodate performance conflicts. The cast calls for four females.

Auditions will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 1, at Encore Theatre, 991 North Shore Drive in Lima, and at 7 p.m. Monday, August 2, at VWCT, 118 S. Race St. in Van Wert. Those auditioning should prepare a short song that demonstrates their range. Be ready to share any conflicts with performances or rehearsal times. A detailed rehearsal schedule will be created once the show is cast. Rehearsals will alternate between the two theatre locations.

Questions can be directed to Zimmerman via text message at 419.296.5157 or by emailing admin@vwct.org.