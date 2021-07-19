Wesley UM planning August rummage sale

Independent staff and submitted information

A rummage sale will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert On Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7. The sale will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The public is invited.

Items offered include furniture, infant/children’s clothing, jewelry, antiques and vintage items, books, art and craft items, kitchenware, household décor, holiday items, lawn and garden items, toys, and collectibles.

The church is located at 551 Center St.