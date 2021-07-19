Wizards of Winter coming to NPAC in Dec.

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Live announces another hit to its holiday line-up. Wizards of Winter will appear Sunday, December 5, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Presented by Ciao Med Spa, the Wizards of Winter, featuring former Trans-Siberian Orchestra members, will electrify the Christmas season with a memorable rock-filled performance. Member sales have begun, with tickets starting as low as $25. General sales begin Tuesday, August 3.

The Wizards of Winter put on a holiday rock event for the whole family. In addition to former members of The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the group includes members of other Classic Rock bands, including Def Leppard, Blue Oyster Cult, Rainbow, Trixter, and the Ted Nugent Band.

The full stage spectacle consists of 12 musical “wizards” who will command the stage with a symphonic approach to the great roots of progressive rock.

“The whole experience of bringing our original music to people is very rewarding,” said co-founder, lead vocalist/flutist Sharon Kelly, “especially since we see such a wide range of age in the people that attend our shows. Our music truly crosses generational boundaries.”

The Wizards take the audience on a musical journey that encompasses the vast range of feelings experienced during the holiday season. It is an emotional roller coaster ride, told through original compositions that range from ballads to prog-metal. There is something in the show for everyone in the family. The 12-member ensemble boasts soaring vocal harmonies, precision string instrumentation, powerful percussion, and stunning keyboard work, layered around a rich storyboard that evokes December’s past.

The Wizards of Winter will bring their musical intensity, stage theatrics, and holiday fun to Van Wert for this family-must-see event this Christmas season at the Niswonger.

Annual Sponsors whose support goes directly to family-friendly ticket prices are Central Insurance Companies, First Federal of Van Wert, and Statewide Ford – Lincoln.

Van Wert Live event and membership information can be found at vanwertlive.com or through the Box Office by phone at 419.238.6722 or in-person from noon-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and noon-6 p.m. on Friday.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting Van Wert Live events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The organization’s headquarters and box office are within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.