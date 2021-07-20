Johns elected to national veterans board

Independent staff and submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Barry Johns, director of the Van Wert County Veterans Service Office, was elected Monday to the executive board of the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers at NACVSO’s Annual Business Meeting and Training Summit.

Johns, a United States Navy veteran who was serving aboard USS Stark when the ship was struck by Iraqi missiles in 1987, will serve on NACVSO’s governing body.

“It’s an honor to serve the veterans of Van Wert County every day, and this position provides opportunities to advocate for them and for veterans around the country,” Johns said. “As the national voice for thousands of local government employees who advocate for the veterans in their communities, NACVSO plays a vital role in helping connect veterans and their families to the services they need and have earned. I’m excited about the work we have ahead of us to build on NACVSO’s decades of advocacy and education.”

​​Since 1989, NACVSO has advocated for government policies that serve veterans and supported the nation’s nearly 1,700 county veterans service officers. CVSOs are local government employees responsible for helping veterans and their families in their communities access their benefits. CVSOs can help advocate for veterans and their families with the VA, connect them to state and local resources and identify gaps in policies that serve the veterans in their communities.

Earlier Monday, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough kicked off the conference with an opening keynote address. The conference will conclude Wednesday with a closing keynote from Medal of Honor Recipient Clint Romesha.