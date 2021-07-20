Lela Marie Holmes

Lela Marie Holmes, 101, of Van Wert, died at 5:20 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born February 19, 1920, in New Bremen, the daughter of Oscar and Grace (Pope) Tangeman, who both preceded her in death. On November 3, 1938, she married Richard Donald Holmes, who died June 4, 2006.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Chester and Richard Tangeman.

Survivors include her three sons, Thomas Holmes of Toledo, Phillip Holmes of Van Wert, and Richard M. Holmes of Columbus.

Lela graduated from St. Francis College and earned her master’s degree from Indiana University. She was a librarian at Wright State University and Lincolnview Local Schools. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert.

There will be no visitation or services. Her ashes will be interred in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

