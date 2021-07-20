Main Street VW plans Farm to Table event

Independent staff and submitted information

Historic Main Street Van Wert (MSVW) announces its first ever Farm to Table event, to be held from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, August 7.

Money raised during this event helps the organization stimulate growth and development in downtown Van Wert. Equally important is the wish that the Farm to Table event provide a unique gathering opportunity for Van Wert area residents, where people can get together for great food, great music, and a lot of fun.

MSVW is using local farmers such as Keber Cattle LLC, Owens Family Farm, and Cedar Mill Farm to provide the local Farm to Table meal on August 7. The four-course meal will have a local feel crafting the appetizer while Truly Divine is providing the dessert.

The chef from Willow Bend Country Club will bring the meal alive on August 7, so make sure to purchase a ticket before they run out! The cost is $50 per ticket, which can be obtained at 136 E. Main St. or online at Eventbrite.