Youth Theatre production info released

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre will present Twelve Angry Pigs under the direction of Monica Campbell. Families are invited to attend performances July 30 and 31 at 7:30 p.m. and August 1 at 2 p.m.

In this comedic parody of Twelve Angry Men, a certain wolf is on trial for blowing down a pair of houses owned by the Three Little Pigs. A jury of swine must now decide if they will convict or declare the wolf not guilty. Most of the angry pigs believe the wolf is big and bad. However, some storybook characters help the pigs review the facts, and Juror No. 8 asks some tough questions that will make the rest of the pigs realize that the testimony of Little Girl Blue is nothing but hogwash.

Jurors in the Van Wert Civic Theatre Youth Theatre production of 12 Angry Pigs rehearse a scene for the upcoming production. VWCT photo

The cast, which includes Lulu Bash-Ross, Lola Campbell, Vaydah Deming, Harmony Dillon, Kortnie Galloway, Beth Garrett, Shawn German, Connor Johnson, Elizabeth Johnson, Meah Johnson, Sydney King, Brody Kreischer, Dante Lippi, Ivy Lippi, Hannah McKenzie, Abbie Mengerink, Colt Morrow, Natalie Palazzolo, Nora Perkins, Evie Petrie, Lea Rode, and Emerson Roy, bring these characters to life.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 26, and are $10 for all seats. Tickets can be purchased online at http://vwct.org or by calling 419.238.9689 to leave a voicemail message that includes a name, performance date preference, the number of group members (if applicable), and a phone number. Someone will return the call within 24 hours to complete reservations.

The show lasts 60 minutes and is appropriate for all ages. Live theatre is back and better than ever.