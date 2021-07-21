Local United Way funds VWAEDC program

Independent staff and submitted information

United Way of Van Wert County recently granted the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation’s workforce development program a check for $1,100. The money comes from New Initiative Funds, which provide tax-exempt organizations with financial assistance for one-time needs or projects in Van Wert County.

Pictured are Jane Schmid (left), VWAEDC workforce development manager, and United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith. United Way photo

VWAEDC’s workforce development program will be using the funds for its very first “Build Your Future” event, to be held September 14 at the Commercial Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

“Build Your Future” is a new program offering local freshman and sophomore students three hours of hands-on experience in welding, carpentry, electrical, HVAC, and construction.

The VWAEDC hopes the program will help fill job openings at several local businesses, including Alexander & Bebout, All Temp Refrigeration, and Ayers Mechanical. For more information about the program, contact Workforce Development Manager Jane Schmid at the VWAEDC office, 419.238.2999.

Tax-exempt organizations located in Van Wert County that would like to learn more about, or even apply, for New Initiative funds, should contact the United Way office at 419.238.6689 or email administration@uwvwco.org.