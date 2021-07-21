Martha E. Keipper

Martha E. “Annie” Keipper, 81, of Columbus, Indiana, died at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in hospice at the home of her daughter in Columbus, Indiana.

She was born July 9, 1940, in Hanau, Germany, the daughter of Heinrich and Katherina (Hoffman) Schilling, who both preceded her in death. On December 22, 1956, she married Robert V. Keipper, who died November 17,1997.

She is survived by her children, Mary (Richard) Shelton of Columbus, Indiana; Susie Emrick of Van Wert, Vanessa (Michael) Shaver and Laura Mason, both of Logansport, Indiana, and Edward (Lisa) Keipper of Rockford; a daughter-in-law, Gladys Keipper of Van Wert; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Karin, of Florida.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, Patrick and Colin Keipper, and a granddaughter, Leah Emrick.

Annie was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. She also was a life member of both Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Unit 5803 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 178, both of Van Wert. She was very proud of becoming a citizen of the United States on June 15, 1965.

Friends may call from 9-11:30 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Brickner Funeral Home, where the VFW auxiliary will conduct a memorial service, followed by funeral services, with the Rev. Chris Wannemacher officiating.

Preferred memorials: Hospice of South Central Indiana, 2626 E. 17th. St., Columbus, IN 47201.

