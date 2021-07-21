VWCF, VW Forward seek panel members

Independent staff and submitted information

The Center for Regional Development (CRD) at Bowling Green State University (BGSU) recently launched its initiative Reimagining Rural Regions (R3). The R3 Initiative is a two-stage process that begins with a community-led, CRD-facilitated process to identify assets, opportunities, and challenges regarding current and future placemaking opportunities.

Part 1 of the process will involve significant public outreach and engagement, and ultimately result in the identification of two or three placemaking projects. Part 2 of the R3 Initiative will use teams of BGSU undergraduates from the Placemaking and Community Engagement (PaCE) program to provide capacity to move the projects identified by the community toward implementation.

Van Wert was selected as one of three communities in the CRD’s inaugural R3 cohort. Building off the 2021 Downtown Redevelopment Master Plan, The Van Wert County Foundation (VWCF) and Van Wert Forward project seek to use the R3 process to determine what types of community amenities will successfully attract a wide array of Van Wert residents and visitors to the downtown core, with a focus on community residents.

An amenity is: “A regular, intermittent, or singularly occurring indoor or outdoor element, program, or event available to all residents and visitors of the city of Van Wert that helps establish a sense of community identity and provides comfort, ease, and/or enjoyment.”

The county foundation is seeking interested individuals who would like to serve on the R3 Steering Committee to help guide this process moving forward and determine initiatives included in the amenity plan. Those wanting to be considered for the steering committee, or who seek more information about the R3 project, should click https://forms.gle/WLvs4tYhviCRiYQc6 and complete the included form.