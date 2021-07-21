Woman gets prison on drug-related count

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Three people were sentenced during criminal hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Mista Eldridge-Leib, 40, of Jackson, was sentenced to 24 months in prison on a charge of illegal conveyance drugs of abuse into a government facility, a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin Burchfield credited Eldridge-Leib with 53 days already served.

Nicholas Gardner, 35, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control, to include a substance abuse assessment and appropriate treatment, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Amanda Wortman Krick, 41, of Lakeview, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, beginning July 30, on a charge of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Two people were arraigned on grand jury indictments this past week.

Trentin Clodfelter, 20, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to one count each of trafficking in LSD and possession of LSD, each a felony of the fourth degree, and one count of possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield released him on an unsecured personal surety bond, after he signed a waiver of extradition, and scheduled a pretrial conference for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 4.

Keith Daniel, 56, of Lima, entered a not guilty plea to one count of operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), a felony of the fourth degree because of past related convictions. Magistrate Chris Steffan released Daniel on a surety bond, with a waiver of extradition, and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. August 4.

Three people changed their pleas during hearings this past week in Common Pleas Court.

Callahan Wolfrum, 20, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of attempted corrupting of another with drugs, a felony of the third degree. Visiting Judge Keith Schierloh of Putnam County Common Pleas Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, August 26.

Gary Ellenberger, 36, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to one count of attempted cultivation of marijuana, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was then sentenced to one year of community control and fined $250.

Nicholas Conn, 44, of Van Wert, chanted his plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentience scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 7.

During a hearing held on Wednesday, Jason Saam, 50, of Van Wert, was found competent to stand trial following an evaluation by Court Diagnostic in Toledo. He then signed a waiver of his right to a speedy trial and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, August 6.

Also this week, Andrew Thomas, 39, of Ohio City, admitted to violating his surety bond requirements by failing to report to probation and failing to appear for court hearings. A $75,000 cash bond was set in the case and he a jury trial was previously scheduled for Monday, July 26.