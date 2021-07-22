Health Dept. reports 6 new COVID cases

Independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, July 15, for a total of 2,456 confirmed cases. There are four known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19.

To date, the health department has given 11,158 COVID-19 vaccinations. The following COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at this time:

Thursday, July 29, 2-4 p.m.

There will be no clinic August 5.

Thursday, August 12, 2-4 p.m.

Currently, all clinics are being held at the County Health Department.

All clinics will have Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available. Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those age 12 and up and Moderna is available to those age 18 and up. Unless specified, clinics are for all those who want to receive a first dose and anyone eligible to receive a second dose of that vaccine. Bring a photo ID and any pertinent insurance info.

Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present, as well as proof of age, such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule an appointment.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is the most contagious variant — more than the virus that caused most cases in the fall. The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now present in all 50 states and is estimated to be the most prevalent variant in the U.S.

Unvaccinated people have a real risk of being infected by this variant. The best defense is vaccination. Those who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to continue wearing a mask and practice social distancing as much as possible.