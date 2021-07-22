Greenville stuns VW Legion Post 178

Van Wert independent sports

GREENVILLE – Greenville American Legion Post 140 scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to end Van Wert Legion Post 178’s season in a regional tournament elimination game on Tuesday.

Greenville took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but Post 140 tied the game in the second when Carson Fox (Lincolnview) singled and drove in Hunter Kauser (Paulding), then Post 140 took a 2-1 lead when Chase Miller (Allen East) stole home.

The third and final run came in the third when Van Wert’s TJ Stoller hit an RBI single that plated Tyler Dehan (St. Henry).

The score remained 3-1 until the seventh, when Post 140 hit three RBI doubles to claim the walk off win.

Post 178 finished the season 13-5.