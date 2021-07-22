PPEC plans movie night at local drive-in

Independent staff and submitted information

MIDDLE POINT –Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative invites members to join the co-op for its 2021 Member Appreciation Movie Night this Saturday, July 24, as it takes over Van-Del Drive-In (Middle Point) for a night of prehistoric proportions. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., with the dual show starting at dusk.

PPEC members will hear a brief co-op update, have the choice between two movies on two screens, and get a free meal from 3-Stage BBQ. Each membership will also receive a concession voucher, a special anniversary gift bag, and a drawing to one of five family prize packages.

Kids are welcome! There will be entertainment from TAG Art in New Haven, Indiana, while all children will receive a fun activity goodie bag to keep them entertained during the movies.

The Van-Del can hold a maximum of 500 vehicles, so its first come, first served this Saturday.

PPEC members are asked to bring the registration card on the back cover of their July member magazine (Ohio Cooperative Living for Ohio members or Indiana Connection for Indiana members). This will help reduce long wait times at the entrance gate. Make sure at least one PPEC account holder/member is in each vehicle brought to the event, to make registration easy.

For more information or questions, visit www.PPEC.coop or call the co-op’s office at 800.686.2357.