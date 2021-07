Brumback lists summer reading schedule

Independent staff and submitted information

Brumback Library has released the following Summer Reading Program schedule for the week of July 26-30:

Main Library

Down on the Farm Week

Monday, July 26

Build a Farm Week

Sheep Puppets

Tuesday, July 27

10 a.m. — Family Story Time

Old MacDonald and his farm and farm craft

Wednesday, July 28

Family movie — Pre-registration required

Thursday, July 29

10 a.m. — Toddler Story and craft time with the Little Red Hen

Friday, July 30

Farmyard fun for the young

Saturday, July 31

Last day to record books

Convoy Branch

Monday, July 26

Sticker fun and trivia game

Tuesday, July 27

Summer Reading Party TBA

Wednesday, July 28

Family movie — Pre-registration required

Sand Art

Thursday, July 29

Fun Page

Friday, July 30

Branch is closed

Middle Point Branch

Monday, July 26

Mosaic Lizard

Tuesday, July 27

Branch is closed

Wednesday, July 28

9:30 a.m. — Story Time and cat bookmark

Family movie — re-registration required

Thursday, July 29

6-6:30 p.m. — Story Time and paper chain snake

Friday, July 30

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 3

Summer Reading Party

Ohio City Branch

Monday, July 26

9:30 a.m. — Summer Reading Party

Tuesday, July 27

Build a Bug Game

Wednesday, July 28

Branch is closed

Family movie — Pre-registration required

Thursday, July 39

Last day to record books

Friday, July 30

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 31

Coloring Pages

Willshire Branch

Monday, July 26

Forest Animals

Tuesday, July 27

1 p.m. — Summer Reading Party

Wednesday, July 28

Family movie — Pre-registration required

Beastly Animals

Thursday, July 29

Last day to record books

Friday, July 30

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 31

Coloring Pages

Wren Branch

Monday, July 26

1 p.m. — Summer Reading Party

Tuesday, July 27

Beastly Animals

Wednesday, July 28

Family movie — Pre-registration required

Forest Animals

Thursday, July 29

Last day to record books

Friday, July 30

Branch is closed

Saturday, July 31

Coloring Page