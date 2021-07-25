Local arts groups receive state grant funds

Independent staff and submitted information

COLUMBUS — Two local arts organizations were among those awarded grants through the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC board awarded a total of 746 grants totaling $18.4 million, including 68 in western Ohio.

Local organizations receiving grants include:

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, which received two grants: a sustainability grant of $40,468 to continue providing local performing arts programming and an Ohio Artists on Tour grant of $7,333 for a local production of the Toledo Ballet Theatre.

Off Stage Productions, which received an Arts Access grant of $2,450 to assist it in funding a season of theatre productions.

“Throughout the past year and a half, we have been reminded time and time again that the arts are better when we work together,” said OAC Executive Director Donna S. Collins. “These grants will support the restoration of arts programming in communities across Ohio, the hiring and rehiring of arts professionals, and the renewed work and livelihoods of artists and art educators.”

The Ohio Arts Council is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.

In addition to the record $18.4 million in grants announced this past week, the state appropriation for OAC’s 2022-23 budget of $40 million is also record-setting for support of the arts in Ohio.

Thanks to Governor DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly’s approval of the funds, awards for the Fund Every County program will increase by $235,000, which will help reach more Ohioans. TeachArtsOhio will have $1.4 million, compared to $340,000 in 2018, which allows for teaching artists in PK-12 schools.