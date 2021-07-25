ODOT lists highway projects in VW County

Independent staff and submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30, between the Paulding County line and the Allen County line, will have lane restrictions for bridge and guardrail repairs.

Market Street, between Central Avenue and Crawford Street in the city of Van Wert closed on March 15 for 150 days to replace the bridge over Town Creek. Visit the project page. Detour: Central Avenue to Washington Street, to Maple Street, back to Market Street.

Lincoln Highway (County Road 418), from Wayne Street in the city of Van Wert to Middle Point-Wetzel Road, is restricted to one lane through the work zone for resurfacing, beginning June 15.

In addition all overpasses and underpasses along Interstate 75 and U.S. 30 will have temporary lane restrictions to replace guardrails. Traffic will be maintained at all times with automated flagging devices.

Also, all four-lane routes — I-75, U.S. 23, U.S. 24, U.S. 30, Ohio 15 — will have temporary lane or shoulder closures for highway lighting upgrades. High-pressure sodium fixtures (HPS) will be replaced with light-emitting diode (LED) luminaires. Lighting will be added at 12 locations where drivers make key decisions. Nonessential lighting will be removed. Temporary lane or shoulder restrictions may occur. Visit the project webpage for more information.