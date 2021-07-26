Marcia K. “(Snyder) Dangler

Marcia K. (Snyder) Dangler, 73, of Van Wert, died at 7:31 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born September 20, 1947, in Van Wert, the daughter of Hermie Snyder and Roxie (Routt) Grieshaber, who both preceded her in death. She married Roger D. Dangler, who died July 25, 2011.

She is survived by her children, Tina Hammond, Neil Hammond, and Jessica (Dangler) Sargent, all of Van Wert; 13 grandchildren, Starrae (Daniel) Musser of Huntertown, Indiana, Crystal Protsman of Fort Wayne, Tanner Houser of Michigan, Logan Hammond of Van Wert, Mercades Hammond of Van Wert, Blaze Allen of Van Wert, Christopher Lathrop of Van Wert, Eric (Stephanie) Hammond Jr. of Van Wert, Nicholas (Andrew) Hammond of Florida, Rylan Burnett of Van Wert, Kylerr Burnett of Van Wert, Arianna Snyder of Van Wert, and Kaylum Walters of Van Wert; three great-grandchildren, Gavin, Gabi, and Lily, all of Van Wert; two brothers, Ronald and Tommie Grieshaber of Van Wert; and two sisters, Jean Ann Spencer and Wanda Longwell, both of Van Wert.

She was preceded in death by a son, Eric Hammond Sr.; three brothers, Kim Snyder, and Tony and Robert Grieshaber; a sister, Marlene Crissinger; and two great-grandsons, Emmett and Beckett Musser.

Marcia was a member of Grace Bible Church and a retired employee of Herbert E. Orr Company in Paulding. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed watching her grandchildren’s sports activities.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Lance Hostetler officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Grace Bible Church..

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net