Barbara Ann (McPherson) Steptoe

Barbara Ann (McPherson) Steptoe, 89, of Ohio City, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 21, 2021, at Homestead at Towne Center in Van Wert.

She was born February 3, 1932, in Huntsville, the daughter of George Aaron and Katharine Beatrice (Spitler) McPherson, who both preceded her in death. In August 1986, she married William L. Steptoe, who also preceded her in death.

Barbara was a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU). She retired from Central Insurance Company in Van Wert, then worked for several Indiana Insurance Companies in Indianapolis, at H & R Block in Indianapolis, and eventually H & R Block in Van Wert.

Barbara was a member of Ohio City United Methodist Church and Isaac Van Wart Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution and was a ballroom dancer at Arthur Murray Dance Centers in Indianapolis and Lima.

Surviving are three children, B. Bruce (Tamara Thompson) Army of Nashville, Indiana, C. Lynn (Patricia) Army of Van Wert, and Mickey McConahay of Ohio City; a son-in-law, Dr. Dennis Miller of Van Wert; two daughters-in-law, Pam Linton and Susan Slagle, both of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren, Matthew (Stacie) Miller of New Albany, Jason (Karrie) Miller of East Bernard, Texas, Megan (Mark) Nentwig of Austin, Texas, Mandy (Adam) Reardon of Sandusky, Chelsea (Stuart) Zainea of Marysville, Joshua (Casi) Army of Columbus, Zachary (Danyelle) Army of Van Wert, Dr. Bethany (Eriq Hall) Army of Washington Courthouse, Martin (Valerie) McConahay of Dripping Springs, Texas, Casey McConahay of Van Wert, and Shea (Joseph) Heller of Charlotte, North Carolina; 12 great-grandchildren, Sean and Sara Reardon, Victoria, Adelyn, and Harrison Miller, Lucas Miller, Madilynn and Mason Zainea, Maxlynn, Callum, and Caisen Army, and Kellan McConahay; as well as her dog, Beau, and a collection of cats.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl K. (Army) Miller; one son-in-law, Kelly B. McConahay; and a grandson-in-law, Nathan Crass.

No services or visitation are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara`s memory may be sent to Humane Ohio Spay and Neuter Clinic: https://humaneohio.org/donate-now/.

