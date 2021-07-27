Council discusses clean-up day event, indigent burials

Rich Riley of Young’s Trash Service reads off information from the city’s first Community Clean-up Day in 2019 during a discussion of having another a similar event this year. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council spent about a half-hour working out details for a planned Community Clean-up Day in September at its final meeting of July, although the upcoming event will be more like a clean-up month.

While city officials, working with Young’s Trash Service, originally looked at setting a date of September 25 for the event, further discussion on Monday resulted in the decision to have the city Water Department issue tickets and allow ticketholders to come during regular business hours to Young’s Transfer Station at 920 E. Jackson St.

Doing so would eliminate the traffic jams and other problems that plagued the first Community Clean-up Day in 2019, while also allowing the city to verify that those bringing furniture and appliances are city residents, as required.

Rich Riley, owner of Young’s Trash Service, also said that, while Young’s accepted items in 2019 that were not supposed to be brought in, they would be much stricter this time on what is accepted from people.

Council President Jon Tomlinson said that details of the event would be finalized at Council’s next meeting on August 9 and information would be sent out on September utility bills in August.

Riley noted that the 2019 event resulted in 176 vehicles bringing in 59,180 pounds of trash collected.

Also Monday, Council adopted an ordinance on first and final reading that establishes a new fund to receive money from the American Rescue Plan — the federal infrastructure plan.

City Auditor Martha Balyeat also had what could be good financial news, if it continues, noting that revenues are higher than expected, with approximately $300,000 more taken in so far than has been spent.

“I don’t know if it is sustainable, but, if so, the city is in better position than expected,” Balyeat noted.

During his report, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming noted that the Market Street bridge project is going well, with paving of Market planned for August 2-3, if weather permits.

Mayor Ken Markward provided several informational items during his report, noting that the Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is working with the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation to come up with what changes, if any, are needed for the CVB following the retirement of longtime executive director Larry Lee.

Markward noted during his report that the Vantage Career Center Carpentry house on Keplar Street sold for $155,000, with a new house planned this coming year for 143 E. Raymond St., and also provided a list of events coming up this summer, including the Celebration of Van Wert County’s Bicentennial coming this Friday, July 30, from 4-6 p.m.; the grand opening of the JL Rice Terminal at the Van Wert County Regional Airport on Saturday, August 7, which includes breakfast at Elks Lodge 1197 at 6:30 a.m. and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 that morning. Also on August 7, Main Street Van Wert’s Farm to Table event will be held downtown, starting at 6 p.m.

City Council also held a discussion on a policy for indigent burials, of which there have been just four in the past 20 years. A committee of the whole meeting was also

Tomlinson also reminded those interested in seeking a position on a city charter commission that they must download Form 3P from the Ohio Secretary of State’s website and get the signatures of five registered city voters. The form and signatures must be submitted to the County Board of Elections by the end of business on August 4. At least 15 members are needed.

Tomlinson also noted that a committee of the whole meeting has been set for 6 p.m. August 23 to discuss downtown parking.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 9, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.