Deputies serving search warrant in MP

Independent staff and submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced that a search warrant is being executed at a residence in the Village of Middle Point.

Sheriff Riggenbach asks the public to avoid Bellis Road, between Mason and Main Streets, and Adams Street, between Normal Street and Bellis Road.

The public will be notified when these roads are back open. No additional information is being released at this time.