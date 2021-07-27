GMA Financial Services has new location

Independent staff and submitted information

GMA Financial Services Inc.-Adkin’s Bookkeeping & Tax Services, a local provider of business, individual, and farm tax services, QuickBooks, and bookkeeping, announced its office relocation. GMA Financial Services, Inc. is now located at 131 Central Ave. in Van Wert.

The new facility will provide staff and customers with much-needed space to accommodate growth and plenty of parking across the street. GMA Financial Services was relocated at the complete expense of the Van Wert Forward project to make way for the historic renovation of its previous location on Main Street.