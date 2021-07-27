Restaurant has new site, name…

The former El Mexicano restaurant held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its rebranding as Cilantros Grill and Cantina on Monday at its new location, 716 W. Ervin Road. The restaurant’s owner, Alfredo Mendoza, said he has spent nearly two years working on the new restaurant, and it shows. The restaurant is spacious and attractive and features the addition of several new menu items, as well as the same traditional favorites. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to delay the opening of the new restaurant until this past Wednesday. The only hitch right now is the lack of a liquor license, as Mendoza said he is still awaiting the state’s granting of the restaurant’s new license. Hours are the same as before: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Shown are Mendoza and restaurant staff, along with board members and staff of the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent