Terrance Lee Biberstine

Terrance Lee “Terry” Biberstine, 68, of rural Convoy, passed away at 12:40 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

Terrance Lee ‘Terry’ Biberstine

He was born July 10, 1953, in Bluffton, Indiana, the son of Nellie (Foust) Biberstine, who survives in Forest, and Morris Laverne Biberstine, who preceded him in death.

Other survivors include his former wife, Karen (Hurless) Biberstine of Convoy; three children, Kayla Lynn (Blake Snyder) Biberstine of Convoy, Yvonne (Aaron) Sutter of Forest, and Connie (Evan) Ford of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a brother, Steve (Lou) Biberstine of Ohio City; a sister, Sandy (Harold) Towell of Portland, Indiana; and eight grandchildren.

Terry was a graduate of Crestview High School. He served on the Wren Fire Department and EMS for 29 years and was fire chief for 17 years. He retired after 40 years as an HVAC technician at Wren Hardware. He loved serving his community and helping people any way that he could. He could fix almost anything for just a hug. He also serviced many campgrounds in and around the Angola, Indiana, area with camper repairs. He was a big part of Circle “B” Campground on Hogback Lake for 25 years.

His family would like to extend its deepest thanks to everyone who contributed to his care and his afterlife expenses. Without the kindness that you have shown towards Terry and our family, this past year would have been a lot more difficult to handle. His family gives special thanks to all donors, as well as Vancrest Health Care Center, Wren Community Chest, and Cowan & Son Funeral Home. “May all of the blessings that you shown us be returned to you.”

The family will host a Celebration of Life in Terry’s honor at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 7, at The Eagle’s Nest in Wren. This will be a casual dress event.

Preferred memorials: The family or Wren Community Chest.

