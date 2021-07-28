2 given prison terms after changing pleas

Van Wert independent staff

Two people received prison terms during criminal hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Tecko Peterson, 43, of Springfield, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after changing his plea to guilty to an amended plea of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. The sentenced is to run concurrently to a sentenced handed down in Allen County, with credit for 91 days already served.

Andrew Thomas, 39, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. He was then sentenced to 12 months in prison, with credit given for 53 days already served.

Three others also entered changes of plea during hearings in Common Pleas Court.

Drentae Moore, 22, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of felonious assault, each a felony of the second degree. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Monday, August 30.

C.J. Nall, 21, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to endangering children, a felony of the third degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 1.

Robert Adkins, 42, of Haviland, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. September 1, and his bond modified to remove the “no contact” order and electronically monitored house arrest.

Also this week, Beth Wright, 52, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her unsecured personal surety bond and her intervention in lieu of conviction program by not providing a current address, failing to complete treatment, and failing to report to probation. A new $10,000 cash bond was set in the case and sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. September 1. A presentence investigation was also ordered.