4 Delphos teens hurt in 1-car accident

Van Wert independent staff

ALLEN COUNTY – Four Delphos teens were hurt, with one suffering life-threatening injuries, when the vehicle they were in struck a tree on Kiggins Road in Marion Township, Allen County.

According to troopers from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Hunter Graham, 17, of Delphos, was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus south on Kiggins Road when the car veered off the right side of the roadway, went into a cornfield, and struck a tree.

Graham suffered severe, but non-life-threatening, injuries and was transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima by the Delphos EMS squad. Three passengers also suffered injuries in the crash. A passenger in the front seat, Ethan Osting, 16, suffered life-threatening injuries and was first taken to St. Rita’s by American Township EMS squad, but was later transported to Nationwide Hospital in Columbus.

Two rear-seat passengers, Madison Cross and Reagan Kohli, both 14, suffered severe, but non-life-threatening injuries and were both taken to St. Rita’s by American Township EMS squad.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Knippen Chrysler. The Patrol was also assisted at the scene by Delphos Fire and American Township Fire.