Fair Board announces upcoming events

Independent staff and submitted information

Make plans to join the Van Wert County Agricultural Society (Fair Board) as it brings a little bit of the Grand Ole Opry to the Dairy Barn stage on Friday, August 6, starting at 7 p.m.

Alex Miller was launched to global audiences during Season 19 of “American Idol.” This 17-year-old Kentucky-born farmer and proud FFA member is still coming to terms with the changes the “Idol” experience brought to his life.

Alex Miller

“It’s been a complete 360-degree turnaround,” Alex said. “Crazy, but good.”

Alex loves classic country but is also working on writing new songs for his upcoming album release.

Tickets for this concert are $10 and can be purchased in the Fair Board office or beginning an hour before the concert.

There will also be a concession stand for snacks, but coolers are permitted. The money raised will go to help provide free entertainment during the fair. There will also be a chance to win two tickets to the

A Bar Rodeo on Sunday, September 5, during the Fair.

To top off the weekend, the Agricultural Society will also be hosting a chicken dinner Saturday, August 7, from 4:30-6 p.m. The chicken is being prepared by Van Wert County veterans and will be served with baked beans, chips, a cookie, and bottled water. There will be drive-thru and dine-in options available at the Dairy Barn. All tickets are $10 and are presale only. Tickets need to be purchased by Wednesday, August 4, from the Fair Board office or any Fair Board member.

During the chicken dinner, the Fair Board will be hosting its annual free entertainment auction. Check out the Fair Board’s Facebook page to see the various auction items.

There will be an expanded list of free entertainment at the 2021 Van Wert County Fair, with more than $60,000 invested in some great shows. So, although it is free to the fairgoer, it comes at a cost to the Van Wert County Agricultural Society.