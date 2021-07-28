Klein Memorial Fund helps local students

Seth Baker, CEO of The Van Wert County Foundation, is pleased to announce designated grant funds to local school districts from the Richard L. and Nadie O. Klein Memorial Trust.

Richard Klein and his wife, Nadie, lived in the Ohio City area and were engaged in farming. The Kleins were childless, but they wanted the bulk of their estate to be used to aid children. They were especially interested in helping children in Liberty Township.

Foundation CEO Seth Baker (middle) with local school district representatives. photo provided

They directed the proceeds of their estate be used to aid Van Wert County school children in grades 1-8, inclusive, with first priority given to children that reside in Liberty Township.

Since 2019, the Klein Memorial Trust has granted $116,022.29 to local schools to aid local students. Most school districts use these funds to help provide food, clothing, and supplies to qualified students through voucher-like programs.

Totals from 2019-2021 for local schools is as follows:

Crestview Local Schools, $10,617.75

Delphos City Schools, $5,554.84

Lincolnview Local Schools $11,440.47

Parkway Local Schools, $2,524.17

Spencerville Local Schools, $1,042.32

St. Marys Catholic School, $1,052.70

Van Wert City Schools, $82,996.81

Wayne Trace Local Schools, $793.23

The Van Wert County Foundation is a nonprofit community organization serving Van Wert County and surrounding areas by inspiring philanthropy and mobilizing resources to create a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community.

More information is available at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org.