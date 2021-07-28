Local Habitat seeks help to build house

Independent staff and submitted information

Habitat For Humanity of Van Wert County announced that it is planning to construct a home for a partner family this year.

The Van Wert County Foundation awarded Habitat a grant to cover the cost of building the foundation for the new home, while the United Way of Van Wert County provided a grant that will cover the cost of insulation. Bebout & Houg has pledged to provide the material and labor for gutters and downspouts, as it has on past homes, while Deitemeyer Brothers Construction pledged to provide material and labor for the roof.

In addition, Habitat was able to generate nearly $3,000 from sponsors who purchased birdhouses in an earlier fundraiser. These gifts, as well as income from previous projects, will cover more than half of the cost of constructing the home.

However, Habitat will need additional income to be able to meet its goal of raising $90,000 to cover the cost of building a home with a partner family.

Habitat is working with Knights of Columbus-Van Wert Council and St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church on a pulled pork dinner to be held Saturday, September 11. Tickets for the dinner will go on sale soon.

Individuals, businesses, and civic organizations that want to help build a home can contact Habitat by email at habitatvw@gmail.com. Donations can be mailed to: Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert County, P.O. Box 1061, Van Wert, OH 45891.