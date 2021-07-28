Marcia A. Diltz

Marcia A. Diltz, 65, of Van Wert, passed away at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Ohio State University Wexner.

She was born March 24, 1956, in Van Wert, to John and Mary Lou (Bigham) Shellabarger, who both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage on April 16, 1975, to Justin Diltz, and he survives in Van Wert.

Marcia is also survived by her sons, Jon (Maria) Diltz of Delphos and Chad Diltz of Van Wert; her daughters, Kristina and April Diltz, both of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Ryan Diltz, Kierra Diltz, Jordan Diltz, Waylon, and Whitlee Diltz; two great-grandchildren, Amari and Amiah Diltz; a sister, Linda (Jon) Lewis; two brothers, Terry (Melinda) Shellabarger and Dennis Shellabarger; and many nieces and nephews.

Marcia was a graduate of Lincolnview High School, Class of 1974. She was a homemaker and enjoyed keeping in touch with friends on Facebook. She liked to play Bingo, make people laugh, and spend time with her dogs, Iggy and Haze. She was an avid Michigan Wolverines fan. Marcia was a member of American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Unit 268 in Delphos.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 2, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.