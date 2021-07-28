Pamala Kae Krick

Pamala Kae Krick, 54, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 10, 1966, in Van Wert, to Gary G. and Marilyn S. (Hines) Hartman, who both preceded her in death.

A 1985 graduate of Van Wert High School, Pam worked several jobs throughout her career, including Findlay Industries and, most recently, Universal Lettering, where she was known at the “super seamstress.” On December 19, 2003, she married the love of her life, Kevin Krick.

Pam was often seen armed with her bag, magnetic chips, and daubers ready for a competitive night of bingo. She loved to sew and crochet, giving many her creations as gifts to family and friends. Pam also loved pulling pranks on others and making them laugh. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin of Van Wert; three daughters, Siearra (Joshua) Smith-Gaskill of Decatur, Indiana; Jazzlynn (David) Smith-Cobb of Van Wert, and Saddie Smith of Van Wert; her bonus children, Cassey (Walter) Byer-Watters of Decatur, Jacob (Sarah) Krick of Willshire, and Kevanna (Mike) Wagoner of Van Wert; a twin sister, Tami (Jeffrey) Couts of Van Wert; one brother, Jeff (Tammy) Hartman of Ohio City; a sister-in-law, Sandy Hartman of Convoy; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Pam was also preceded in death by a brother, Terry Hartman, and one nephew, Kodi Hartman.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Anthony Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from noon-1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pamala`s memory may be sent to Parkview Cancer Institute or to CHP Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.