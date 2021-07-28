Pamela Dail (Ayers) Davis

Pamela Dail (Ayers) Davis, 57, of Dalzell, South Carolina, passed away in hospice at her home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving daughters and fiancé.

Pamela was born in Lenoir County, North Carolina. She was a free spirit who loved to sing and dance and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her hobbies included going to the beach, shopping for antiques, and gardening.

Surviving family members include fiancé Kirk Veatch; three daughters, Hillary (Zach Sams) Ayers, Hannah Ayers, and Morgan Ayers; and four grandchildren, Bowen Ayers, Emerson Ayers, Auden Sams, and Lucas Sams.

Pam is preceded in death by her father, Marvin Davis; her mother, Dorothy (Dail) Fields, as well as her grandmother, Sallie Dail.

Special thanks to Prisma Health Hospice and Toumey Hospital in Sumter, South Carolina. Pam will be greatly missed.