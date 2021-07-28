United Way funds ballpark organizations

Independent staff and submitted information

Each year, the United Way of Van Wert County gives local non-profit organizations an opportunity to apply for funding. Last year, United Way was fortunate to play a part in funding some of the local ballparks, including Convoy Sports Center, Middle Point Ballpark, Willshire Youth Activities, and the Wren Ballpark Association.

When people make a pledge to the United Way of Van Wert County, they can designate their donation to an agency of their choice, which many community members took advantage of during the 2020-21 campaign year. In total, $7,100 was designated to local parks.

Shown are (from the left) Mike Breece of Wren Ballpark Association, Lynne Miller of Willshire Youth Activities, United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith, Amy Post of Middle Point Ballpark, and Brad Ream of Convoy Sports Center. United Way photo

United Way representatives recently met with a representative of each ballpark to see how their seasons went and discussed how they plan to use their United Way funding. Amy Post of Middle Point Ballpark said she was happy to see everyone back at it after a shortened season last year. Middle Point is gearing up to have its season ending 12th annual Middle Point Ballpark Festival July 30-August 1.

Mike Breece of the Wren Ballpark Association said numbers definitely grew this year. “People were ready to get back to the ballparks.” The Wren community is looking forward to Wren Homecoming festivities coming up August 19-21. Parents and their children who played during the season get to take part in the parade and other activities the town has to offer that weekend, such as the iconic Wrenway Park Wiffleball Tournament.

“Many new things are happening at the ballpark, such as repairs to the dugouts and adding an addition onto the Community Building,” said Brad Ream of Convoy Sports Center. “We will also be removing the tennis courts and adding more parking. The community is looking forward to these exciting changes.”

“We had a great season and are looking forward to making some updates to the park,” said Lynne Miller, the representative for Willshire Youth Activities. “We will be replacing some outfield fences and getting two new ones.”

When agencies apply to become a United Way funded agency, they agree to many things such as, posting United Way signage at their organization. Proudly, the United Way will be purchasing new banners for each ballpark to hang showing their support. Be sure to look for them next season at the ballpark.

The United Way is thankful for such a caring, giving community and looks forward to new partnerships each year. Non-profit organizations that have questions about funding should call call the United Way office at 419.238.6689.