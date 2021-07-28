VW Area Boychoir seeking new director

Independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Area Boychoir is seeking a new director. After a two-year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the choir is planning to restart.

The Boychoir will be promoted throughout the Van Wert area with the goal of providing a quality experience for the participants, as well as an additional cultural opportunity for the community.

The director should be an accomplished musician and able to work with boys in grades 1 through 6. Rehearsals are weekly for 90 minutes August through a December concert and January through a May concert.

For more information or to apply, contact Boychoir board members Romaine Whetstone at 419.238.1962 or Larry Taylor at 419.513.0554.