VW Area Concert Band to perform in Celina

Independent staff and submitted information

CELINA — On Saturday, August 7, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will present a concert in the Harley C. Jones Memorial Rotary Amphitheater in Celina. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

Music performed during the concert will include patriotic selections intended to reflect, revitalize, and rekindle the pride that Americans have as citizens of the best country in the world: the United States of America. Selections will include “Freedom,” “God Bless America,” and “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Other concert selections will include music of the Beatles; “The Morning After,” as sung by Maureen McGovern; “Still,” as sung by Lionel Richie; marches by John Philip Sousa; and even some rousing Ohio State pep music.

Richard Sherrick, former Parkway band director, directs the band and he and VWACCB members are honored to be able to present this concert in Celina, knowing that this town and the surrounding communities value the tradition of good band music.

After taking a year and a half off from rehearsing and concerts, band members and director are excited to present a live performance. Join the band and its members, which reside in Van Wert, Elgin, Delphos, Convoy, Chattanooga, Middle Point, Coldwater, Defiance, Celina, and Rockford for this special concert.