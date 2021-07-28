VWCS accepting new student registrations

Independent staff and submitted information

Registration for new students (K-12) in the Van Wert City School District is currently open for the 2021-2022 school year. Only new students to the district need to register.

Students may be registered at the school building they will attend:

Kindergarten, Van Wert Early Childhood Center (419.238.0348); Grades 1-5, Van Wert Elementary School (419.238.1761); Grades 6-8, Van Wert Middle School (419.238.0727); Grades 9-12, Van Wert High School (419.238.3350.

Call the Early Childhood Center for information about VWCS preschool programs.

Registration forms are available to print from the district website, www.vwcs.net, under the “District Information” and “Forms and Registration” links. Parents of new students should complete the Kindergarten/New Student Registration forms. Forms are also available at individual school buildings or the district office.