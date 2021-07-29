Baseball tourney coming to Middle Point

Van Wert independent sports

MIDDLE POINT– More than two dozen baseball teams will converge on Van Wert County for this weekend’s 12th annual Middle Point Ballpark Festival Baseball Tournament.

26 teams will compete in four different age groups (8u, 10u, 12u and 15u) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, using five diamonds at the ballpark. For 12u, the Diamond mainly being used is Diamond B, however for 4 games Diamond E will be used.

Each team will play two pool play games followed by a single elimination tournament for their respective divisions. Due to the lower amount of teams in the 8u division, two pool games will be played, followed by a double elimination tournament.

For more information, go to mpballpark.com.