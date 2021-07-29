Elwer, Holly win prestigious OHSAA award
VW independent sports/submitted information
COLUMBUS — Throughout the 2020-21 school year, the coaches associations of the sports sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association selected one of their own for an OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award. Individuals selected reflect the values of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity through their professional responsibilities and are role models for student-athletes and others.
Two of those coaches are from the area – Delphos St. John’s boys basketball coach Aaron Elwer and Shawnee boys track and field coach Russ Holly.
The full list of winners of the 2020-2021 OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Awards is listed below.
Girls Sports
Rich Bubenchik, Girls Golf, New Concord John Glenn
Ann Vogel, Girls Cross Country, West Liberty-Salem
Beth Campbell, Volleyball, Ironton
Cheryl Ficco, Girls Soccer, Beloit West Branch
Megan Kinnison, Field Hockey, Dublin Scioto
Yvonne Quiero, Girls Bowling, Gahanna-Lincoln
Darcy Ranallo, Gymnastics, Medina
Amy Taylor-Sheldon, Girls Basketball, Bucyrus Wynford
Sean Delaney, Girls Tennis, Columbus School for Girls
Willie Smith, Girls Track and Field, Beachwood
Sarah Looker, Softball, Pickerington
Wendy Pinta, Girls Lacrosse, Upper Arlington
None Selected, Girls Swimming and Diving
Boys Sports
Terry Murphy, Boys Golf, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas
Don Windham, Boys Cross Country, Kansas Lakota
Kyle Kosmala, Boys Soccer, Stow
Tom Pavlansky, Football, Cortland Lakeview (now Poland Seminary)
Matt Mayberry, Boys Bowling, Mechanicsburg
Jamie Ruffner, Ice Hockey, Bowling Green
Matt Stout, Wrestling, Upper Arlington
Aaron Elwer, Boys Basketball, Delphos St. John’s
Chris Higgins, Boys Tennis, Norwalk
Russ Holly, Boys Track and Field, Lima Shawnee
Jack Loy, Boys Lacrosse, Toledo St. Francis de Sales
Steve Urchek, Baseball, Pymatuning Valley
None Selected, Boys Swimming and Diving
POSTED: 07/29/21 at 3:56 am. FILED UNDER: Sports