Elwer, Holly win prestigious OHSAA award

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Throughout the 2020-21 school year, the coaches associations of the sports sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association selected one of their own for an OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award. Individuals selected reflect the values of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity through their professional responsibilities and are role models for student-athletes and others.

Two of those coaches are from the area – Delphos St. John’s boys basketball coach Aaron Elwer and Shawnee boys track and field coach Russ Holly.

The full list of winners of the 2020-2021 OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Awards is listed below.

Girls Sports

Rich Bubenchik, Girls Golf, New Concord John Glenn

Ann Vogel, Girls Cross Country, West Liberty-Salem

Beth Campbell, Volleyball, Ironton

Cheryl Ficco, Girls Soccer, Beloit West Branch

Megan Kinnison, Field Hockey, Dublin Scioto

Yvonne Quiero, Girls Bowling, Gahanna-Lincoln

Darcy Ranallo, Gymnastics, Medina

Amy Taylor-Sheldon, Girls Basketball, Bucyrus Wynford

Sean Delaney, Girls Tennis, Columbus School for Girls

Willie Smith, Girls Track and Field, Beachwood

Sarah Looker, Softball, Pickerington

Wendy Pinta, Girls Lacrosse, Upper Arlington

None Selected, Girls Swimming and Diving

Boys Sports

Terry Murphy, Boys Golf, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Don Windham, Boys Cross Country, Kansas Lakota

Kyle Kosmala, Boys Soccer, Stow

Tom Pavlansky, Football, Cortland Lakeview (now Poland Seminary)

Matt Mayberry, Boys Bowling, Mechanicsburg

Jamie Ruffner, Ice Hockey, Bowling Green

Matt Stout, Wrestling, Upper Arlington

Aaron Elwer, Boys Basketball, Delphos St. John’s

Chris Higgins, Boys Tennis, Norwalk

Russ Holly, Boys Track and Field, Lima Shawnee

Jack Loy, Boys Lacrosse, Toledo St. Francis de Sales

Steve Urchek, Baseball, Pymatuning Valley

None Selected, Boys Swimming and Diving