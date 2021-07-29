Health Dept. reports 15 new COVID cases

Independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, July 22, for a total of 2,471 confirmed cases. Currently, there are no known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19.

To date, the health department has given 11,211 COVID-19 vaccinations. The following COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at this time

There will be no clinic on August 5.

Thursday, August 12, 2-4 p.m.

Currently, all clinics are being held at the County Health Department offices on Westwood Drive.

All clinics will have Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available. Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those age 12 and up and Moderna is available to those age 18 and up. Unless specified, clinic dates are for those who want to receive a first dose and anyone eligible to receive a second dose of that vaccine.

Those using the clinics should bring a photo ID and any pertinent insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present, as well as proof of age, such as a shot record or birth certificate.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only, but the public can contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule an appointment.