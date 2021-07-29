Thomas Donald Stachler

Thomas Donald Stachler, 50, of Ohio City, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

He was born to Dennis Stachler, who survives in New Bremen, and Phyllis (Huber) Stachler, who preceded him in death. On June 15, 1996, he married Diana Renner, who survives in Ohio City. They recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

He is also survived by a daughter, Kayla (Cole Ketcham) Stachler of Ohio City; and by sisters and brother, Amanda and Tim Bertke of New Bremen, Laura and Bill Ryan of Bossier City, Louisiana, and William and Tracy Stachler of Osgood. Tom is also survived by his mother-in-law, Louise Renner of Van Wert; as well as in-laws Tom and Carolyn Wolbert of Lucinda, Pennsylvania, Dennis and Angie Renner of Van Wert, Brian and Stephanie Renner of Van Wert, Brent and Krisi Renner of Van Wert, and Matt and Cathy Smith of Van Wert. He was loved by his nieces and nephews, Brian Bertke, Bethany and Joe Meyer, (Hayley), Brianna and Andy Monnin, (Madelynn and Riley), Brent Berke, Brad Bertke, Will and Ellen McCutcheon, Levi Stachler, Lincoln Stachler, Lindy Stachler, Trayson Stachler, Becca and Seth Beary, Jessica and Christian Snyder, (McKenna), Robby Wolbert, Kyle Doseck, Kara and Logan Rupert, (Ruby), Brandon Renner, Annie Renner, Carter Renner, Emerson Renner, Jayden Renner, Alivia Renner, and Aiden Smith.

He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Renner, and a niece, Hope Renner.

Tom was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. He was a lifelong truck driver and was employed by different companies during his adult life. His pride and joy was being owner-operator of TDS Express Trucking.

He loved being with family and friends. Most of all he loved and enjoyed life. He always had an ornery smile on his face and would quickly tease or joke with you to make you smile. He didn’t know a stranger and never failed to lend a hand when you needed it. He fought cancer stubbornly and courageously for the past eight years. He never let it stop him until recently and his courage throughout his fight was an inspiration to all who knew him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Chris Bohnsack, celebrant. Burial in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County will follow.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday, August 2, and from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where a Rosary Service will be held Monday following visitation.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society and the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net