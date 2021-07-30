Friday Flashback: Crestview wins thriller

Note: This week’s Friday Flashback takes us back to Week No. 4 of the 2012 high school football season, when the Knights traveled to Bluffton and picked up an exciting win against the Pirates. Below is the story that appeared on the VW independent Sports page.

DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

BLUFFTON — It was a contest all the way, but the Crestview Knights won their second game in a row over Bluffton in the two teams’ Northwest Conference game Friday night.

The two teams traded scores most of the night, with the score tied at 20-all with 20 seconds to play. That’s when Knight quarterback Trevor Roop ran the final score in from the Pirates’ 5-yard line for the winning touchdown.

Crestview garnered most of its 368 yards of offense on the ground, rushing the ball for 250 yards, while the Knight defense held Bluffton to minus 19 yards on the ground. The Pirates did better in the air, with 287 yards on 17 of 35 passing, but quarterback Hunter Joseph also threw three interceptions that helped the Knights. Roop was 6 for 16 passing for 118 yards, a TD and two interceptions.

Crestview had four turnovers, two fumbles and the interceptions, while the Pirates had the three interceptions.

Neither team got onto the scoreboard in the first quarter, but the Knights got things started early in the second stanza when Matt Holden bulled it over from the Bluffton 1-yard line for a 6-0 lead.

The Pirates returned the favor a little more than two minutes later when Joseph found Keshaun Hughes for a 33-yard scoring strike with 7:19 remaining in the half. That’s how the half ended, with both teams deadlocked at 6 apiece.

Crestview also started off the third quarter scoring with a 17-yard pass from Roop to Malcolm Oliver that made it 12-6 with 7:04 remaining in the period. The Pirates took another two minutes to tie it up when Hughes ran it in from the Knight 1 with 4:57 left in the stanza. Matt Deter then split the uprights and Bluffton had its first — and last — lead of the game, 13-12.

It lasted a little over four minutes, until the Knights scored one final team in the third on a 3-yard run by Roop. Holden ran for the two-point PAT and it was 20-13, Crestview.

The Pirates tied if up one final time with less than five minutes to go in the game, when Joseph scampered in from the Knight 1-yard line and Deter kicked his second point after attempt for a 20-all game.

Roop’s heroics with the clock running down was the margin of victory, with Nate Mladenovic kicking his first point after of the game.

With the win, Crestview is now 1-1 in the NWC and 2-2 overall. The Pirates drop to 1-1 in league play and 3-1 overall.