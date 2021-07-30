Van Wert Health welcomes new physician

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Health announces that Colin Linke, D.O., has joined its practice. Dr. Linke joins Dr. Nik Kiehl, Dr. Scott Shie, and Brandi Alwine, PA-C, at the Van Wert Health Center for Urology, 140 Fox Road, Suite 105, (formerly known as the Medical Arts Building).

Dr. Colin Linke

Dr. Linke has been expertly trained in general urology and urological surgery for both men and women. His special clinical interests include treatment of urologic cancers and using surgically minimally-invasive techniques, including robotic surgery, to treat benign and malignant diseases.

Dr. Linke received his medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University Medical School in Harrogate, Tennessee. He completed his residency in urology at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.

“We are privileged to welcome another outstanding and talented urologist here at Van Wert Health,” said President and CEO Jim Pope. “Van Wert Health is growing and continually looking for ways to offer our patients additional services along the continuum of care.”

The providers at the Van Wert Health Center for Urology treat a variety of urologic conditions and disorders, including urologic cancers. The center offers procedures, including vasectomies, along with medicinal and surgical treatments for voiding dysfunction, enlarged prostates, incontinence, kidney stones, male infertility, and other urologic disorders.

Providers at the Van Wert Health Center for Urology are accepting new patients. For more information about the services offered, visit vanwerthealth.org or call 419.232.6051.