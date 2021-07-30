Van Wert to sell 2021 football tickets

VW independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert High School has released season ticket information for the 2021 season. Cougar fans who want to attend Western Buckeye League road games must purchase tickets online, as no tickets will be sold at the gate at other WBL schools this season.

Football season tickets (home games)

Season tickets for the 2021 Van Wert High School football season are now available. Fans can purchase their season tickets online or in-person at the Van Wert High School Athletic Office Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. starting Tuesday, August 3.

2019-2020 season ticket holders will receive the same seats, while new season ticket holders will be able to choose their seats when they stop by the Athletic Department to pick up their tickets. Please allow two business days from the time of purchase before picking up tickets. If purchasing season tickets online, you must stop into the Athletic Office to pick up your season tickets. Season ticket holders from the 2019 season (two seasons ago) who purchase their tickets online may also pick up their tickets at the Van Wert vs. Crestview scrimmage on August 13.

The Cougars will play five home games during the regular season: August 27 vs. Celina; September 10 vs. Wapakoneta; September 24 vs. Ottawa-Glandorf; October 8 vs. Kenton and October 22 vs. Bath. The five regular season away games are August 20 at Bryan; September 3 at Defiance; September 17 at St. Marys Memorial; October 1 at Shawnee and October 15 at Elida.

New for 2021-2022: Pass information

Punch passes are now available as an alternative to presale and student tickets. Punch passes are valid for high school or middle school home contests during the 2021-2022 school year, excluding any OHSAA tournament. Adult punch passes are not valid for varsity football or varsity boys basketball games. Student punch passes are valid for any home contest.

Adult punch passes are available for 10 or 20 events. Student punch passes are available for 5, 10 or 20 events. Punch passes are not limited to the purchaser, they may be used for multiple people entering the same contest for additional punches.

Punch passes can be purchased online or in-person and picked up in the Athletic Office Tuesday – Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. beginning August 3. All passes are non-refundable. Lost or stolen passes will not be replaced.

Changes to 2021 ticketing

All tickets for away WBL events must be purchased online; no tickets will be sold at the gate, except for Van Wert home contests. Boys varsity football tickets are $8 at the gate. All other events are $7 at the gate. Presale and student tickets will no longer be available.

More information for online ticketing will be released soon.

Football season tickets and punch passes can be purchased online at https://secure.payk12.com/school/Van-Wert-High-School/738 then click Passes & Season Tickets.