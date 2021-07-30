VW County issues reminder of bicentennial event today

Van Wert County Courthouse VW independent file photo

Independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert County officials remind local residents that there will be a family-friendly celebration of the county’s bicentennial Friday, July 30, starting at 4 p.m. (click here for a packet of county history, thanks to Marie Markward and Theresa Mengerink).

Friday’s celebration will include open house-style tours of the beautiful and historic Van Wert County Courthouse, 121 E. Main St. in Van Wert, from 4-6 p.m. No appointments necessary, just show up at the main entrance. In addition, those feeling adventurous can also take the opportunity to climb all the way to the top of the Courthouse to get a peek at a treasured hidden space: the bell tower and clock.

In addition, Van Wert County Historical Society Trustee Tom Mosier will be roaming throughout the Courthouse dressed as Revolutionary War hero Isaac Van Wart for all local history lovers. After the tour, and while supplies last, those who attend the celebration can also pick up a free container of delicious cotton candy provided by Kasey Mills and The Thirsty Diner.

Other giveaways, while supplies last, will include bicentennial sunglasses, balloons, tote bags, pens, and more. Other entertainment in and around the Courthouse will include free face painting, a talented violinist, and a visit from Spiderman.

Round out the evening by visiting Fountain Park to enjoy live entertainment, beginning at 7:30 p.m.