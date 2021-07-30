The Van Wert County Courthouse

VWHS announces schedule pick-up times

Class schedule pick-up times for Van Wert High School students are as follows (students should enter through student entrance):

  • Tuesday, August 10 — Seniors from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. in Student Services Office 
  • Wednesday, August 11 — Juniors from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. in Student Services Office 
  • Thursday, August 12 — Sophomores from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. in Student Services Office. 
  • Friday, August 13 — Freshmen orientation and new student orientation will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (enter through main lobby; students only)

For more information, call the student services office at 419.238.2180.

