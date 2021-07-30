VWHS announces schedule pick-up times

Independent staff and submitted information

Class schedule pick-up times for Van Wert High School students are as follows (students should enter through student entrance):

Tuesday, August 10 — Seniors from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. in Student Services Office

Wednesday, August 11 — Juniors from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. in Student Services Office

Thursday, August 12 — Sophomores from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. in Student Services Office.

Friday, August 13 — Freshmen orientation and new student orientation will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (enter through main lobby; students only)

For more information, call the student services office at 419.238.2180.