VWHS announces schedule pick-up times
Class schedule pick-up times for Van Wert High School students are as follows (students should enter through student entrance):
- Tuesday, August 10 — Seniors from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. in Student Services Office
- Wednesday, August 11 — Juniors from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. in Student Services Office
- Thursday, August 12 — Sophomores from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. in Student Services Office.
- Friday, August 13 — Freshmen orientation and new student orientation will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (enter through main lobby; students only)
For more information, call the student services office at 419.238.2180.
POSTED: 07/30/21 at 2:00 am. FILED UNDER: News