Van Wert County took some time Friday afternoon to celebrate its 200th birthday. State Representative Craig Riedel was on hand to proffer a resolution from the Ohio House of Representatives honoring the county’s bicentennial, while a large number of local residents, including Isaac Van Wart — and even Spiderman — were on hand to celebrate, take tours of the Van Wert County Courthouse, and grab some mementos of the occasion. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent