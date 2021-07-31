The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Jul. 31, 2021

Van Wert County took some time Friday afternoon to celebrate its 200th birthday. State Representative Craig Riedel was on hand to proffer a resolution from the Ohio House of Representatives honoring the county’s bicentennial, while a large number of local residents, including Isaac Van Wart — and even Spiderman — were on hand to celebrate, take tours of the Van Wert County Courthouse, and grab some mementos of the occasion. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

