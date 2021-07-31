2 groups giving away backpacks Sunday

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Local students have a couple of options when it comes to receiving a free backpack and school supplies this Sunday.

In addition to First United Methodist Church’s Operation Back to School, which provides backpacks filled with school supplies at Fountain Park from 3-5 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the local Wireless Zone Verizon store will also be having its annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at its store, 785 Fox Road in Van Wert. The store will be donating backpacks filled with a starter pack of various school supplies to local children.

Jamee Gifford, vice president of Wireless Zone franchisee Conway Communications, said the Wireless Zone has been giving away backpacks since 2013 as part of its Culture of Good campaign.

“We found out some facts, originally, about how many kids go to school without backpacks . . . maybe (they have) some school supplies, possibly not,” Gifford said, adding: “It costs so much to get a kid ready for school, now more than ever.”

She said the company decided to start a campaign to provide backpacks and school supplies to kids. Conway Communications, which has been a Wireless Zone franchisee for the past 10 years, has been donating backpacks since it became a franchisee a decade ago.

“I do think that if kids have supplies and they have a backpack it gives them a little more identity, a little more confidence they might not get somewhere else,” Gifford noted.

Any kids, any age, can come to the local Wireless Zone store between 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday until supplies are gone. Conway Communications is giving away a total of 2,400 backpacks across its franchise locations, Gifford said.

Since the Wireless Zone launched the campaign in 2013, more than 1.2 million backpacks have been donated. The Backpack Giveaway event taking place this Sunday ensures children across the U.S. are well prepared for the start of the new school year. Whether it be in-person or virtual, students are still in need of supplies for learning at home.

Wireless Zone is the largest Verizon franchisor in the U.S. with over 400 locations. Its independently owned and operated stores have provided Verizon products and services for 32 years. Furthermore, Verizon has recognized the knowledgeable and friendly staff as the National Customer Loyalty Award Winner for five consecutive years.

