Area man dies in Paulding County crash

Independent staff and submitted information

PAULDING COUNTY — An Oakwood man was killed in a one-car crash that occurred on Ohio 613 in Brown Township, Paulding County.

Mark A. Dobbelaere, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. Friday.

According to troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mr. Dobbelaere was driving a 2011 Cadillac CTS west on Ohio 613 when the vehicle veered off the right side of the highway and first struck a traffic sign post, then a pole, and ended up overturning and hitting a tree.

Assisting the Patrol was the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Oakwood Fire and EMS, Grover Hill Fire and EMS, and Gideon’s Towing.